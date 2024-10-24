Police make statement following 'recent shed break-ins and e-bike thefts' in West Sussex area
A statement from Chichester Police read: “Following recent reports of shed break-ins and e-bike thefts in Westhampnett, please remember to keep your home and property secure Ensure doors and windows are locked.
“Register and security mark bikes, secure bikes within shed, double lock them if you can, ensure windows and doors are in good condition.
"Keep side gates locked, install outdoor lighting put tools and ladders away, use a good quality lock or padlock on sheds and outbuildings, consider covering windows of outbuildings with mesh.
Chichester Police also mentioned that for more information about keeping your e-bikes secure, people are urged to visit the following website: https://www.securedbydesign.com/guidance/crime-prevention-advice/bike-security.