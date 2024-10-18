Police no longer looking for witnesses to violent assault in Crawley

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Oct 2024, 19:06 BST
Sussex Police officers are no longer looking for witnesses to a violent assault in Crawley, Sussex World can report.

Addressing members of the public via Facebook earlier today, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers investigating a violent assault in Broadfield Barton on 28 July are no longer seeking help to identify the suspects.

“They appreciate the support given by the public so far and the investigation continues.”

The statement references an appeal launched earlier this year, following a violent assault involving several men and a stabbing. Responding to a request for comment at the time, a spokesperson for the police said: “ Officers attended and were alerted that the man, 38, had also been stabbed and was at St James Walk.

Sussex PoliceSussex Police
"He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-changing, injuries. He has since been discharged.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to locate the suspects involved in the incident and an increased police presence can be expected in the area.”

