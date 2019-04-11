Police offer £500 reward for wanted East Sussex barber

Sussex Police is offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Peacehaven man Tre John Bunby.

Police said he is wanted for breaching his bail conditions in relation to a domestic incident.

Bunby, a barber, of Hoddern Avenue, Peacehaven, could be in Brighton, Seaford, Peacehaven or Eastbourne, officers said.

A police spokesperson said: "The 25-year-old has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order in Brighton on January 24 . He was bailed to attend court on March 13 with conditions not to contact the complainant, however he has since breached these conditions and did not appear at court."

Anyone with information on Bunby's whereabouts should report it online or call 101 – 999 in an emergency – quoting reference 47190013228.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.