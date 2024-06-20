Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A reward is being offered by police as they continue to search for a Hastings man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision, Sussex Police has announced today (Thursday, June 20).

Police said the £500 reward is being offered for information that leads directly to the arrest of 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell.

Sussex Police said he is sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision which occurred in Hastings on May 5.

He is white, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes, and dark ginger hair and facial hair.

Jordan Stillwell. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said: “The reward is being offered for new information that directly leads to the arrest of Stillwell. The reward is offered for a three-month period.

“Anyone who sees Stillwell or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to dial 999, quoting Operation Cronus. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”

Police said 20-year-old Reuben Nelson, also from Hastings, was previously circulated as wanted but has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue, Sussex Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said: “We know that Stillwell has links to the Hastings and Eastbourne areas, and we’re urging anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to please contact us. Do not put yourself at risk by covering for him in any way.