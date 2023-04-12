Edit Account-Sign Out
Police offer reward for arrest of man wanted for numerous offences in East Sussex

Police are offering a £500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood who has committed numerous offences in East Sussex.

By Sam Pole
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST

Wood, 33, of no fixed address, is wanted in relation to a number of offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas, including robbery, burglary, public order and shoplifting.

Wood is 5’ 8”, of medium build, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has links to Hastings.

If you see Wood, or know where he might be, please dial 999 and quote serial 337 of 10/04.