Police offer reward for wanted Eastbourne man

Police are offering a £500 reward as they continue to search for a wanted man from Eastbourne.

Christopher Charman, 30, was jailed on May 22 after being convicted of a racially aggravated offence, according to Sussex Police.

He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, but was released on licence on July 2.

He has since breached the conditions of his licence and is therefore wanted on recall to prison, say police.

Charman is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of slim build and with brown hair.

While he is of no fixed address, he is believed to be in the Eastbourne area, but is known to frequent Hailsham, Heathfield and the London area.

Detective Constable Karen Colbran said, “Christopher knows he is wanted but we have so far been unsuccessful in our attempts to locate him. We’re really keen to catch up with him, so we’re offering a £500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

“If he fails to hand himself in, new legislation being used by police means he risks being prosecuted for being unlawfully at large and may face an additional sentence.”

DC Colbran said officers would also welcome information from anyone who sees Charman or knows where he could be.

She added, “We’d like to make it clear that anybody found with him who knows he is wanted could themselves be committing an offence of harbouring, and risks being arrested.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or phone 101 without delay, quoting serial 449 of 31/07.