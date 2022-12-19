A Sussex police officer has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for speeding on the Coombe Valley Way between Bexhill and Hastings.

Sussex Police said that Adrian Atkinson, 31, was detected driving at 111mph in a 50mph speed limit area on his way to work on June 21 this year.

He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 16) and was disqualified from driving for 28 days, fined £385 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 and costs of £210, police said.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell said: “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us.

