Police officer 'punched to the face several times' in West Sussex town

A Police officer was assaulted in Crawley on Thursday, May 29.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “A man has been arrested in connection with a violent assault on a PCSO in Crawley.

"The officer had responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Broadfield Barton area around 6.45pm on Thursday 29 May.

"But as he approached the suspect to engage with him, he was punched to the face several times.

"Members of the public stepped in to help detain the man while further units arrived, and the officer was taken to hospital with a suspected broken nose.”

Sussex Police Superintendent for Crawley and Mid Sussex, Imran Asghar, said: “This was a totally deplorable act on a PCSO, whose purpose is to serve and protect the community, and I’d like to remind the public that assaults on emergency workers will absolutely not be tolerated.

“Our officers put on their uniforms each day to catch criminals, protect the public and deliver an outstanding service. Being assaulted will never be considered ‘part of the job’, and anyone caught committing offences of this nature can expect to face the consequences.

“I’d like to commend the brave members of public who stepped in and helped to detain the suspect. Their quick-thinking actions ensured the suspect could be arrested and the PCSO could receive the necessary medical treatment he needed.”

Police added that a 26-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, remains in police custody at this time.

Sussex Police also said that anyone with any information about this incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250103259.

Around the same time, police said armed officers responded to a report of a person in possession of a firearm in the Broadfield area.

Police said officers undertook extensive searches of the area, however no suspects have been located at this time.

The public can expect to see a policing presence in the area while officers conduct further checks and ensure the safety of the public.

Sussex Police added: “We can clarify that the presence of the National Police Air Service helicopter was in relation to this incident, and not the assault on the PCS.

"Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250103336.”