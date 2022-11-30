Police officers accused of assault in Bognor Regis plead not guilty
Two police officers accused of assaulting a man in Bognor Regis have pleaded not guilty after appearing in Brighton Magistrates Court on November 24.
By Connor Gormley
4 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 5:09pm
The case follows an investigation into an incident which took place while they were on duty on May 29.
After pleading their innocence, Daniel Lott, 32, and Daniel Groves, 28, have been summonsed to Brighton Magistrates Court for a full trial, which will take place at 10am on April 24 2023.
