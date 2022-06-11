Police on the hunt for man in connection with Worthing bike thefts

Sussex Police are on the hunt for a man in connection with a string of bike thefts.

By Connor Gormley
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 3:40 pm

Sussex Police are trying to contact the man pictured in connection to the theft of five or six bicycles over a 48 hour period in Worthing.

The bikes were stolen between May 23 and 25 from outside Northbrook College on Broadwater Road.

On each occasion, the suspect cut the bike locks using bolt cutters and left the scene riding the stolen bike.

Police are looking to contact this man in relation to a string of bike thefts

He has been described as a white man of slim build, in his early thirties, with a dark goatee.

If you recognise the man or have any information which could hel the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 47220093960

