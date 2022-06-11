Police on the hunt for man in connection with Worthing bike thefts

Sussex Police are trying to contact the man pictured in connection to the theft of five or six bicycles over a 48 hour period in Worthing.

The bikes were stolen between May 23 and 25 from outside Northbrook College on Broadwater Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On each occasion, the suspect cut the bike locks using bolt cutters and left the scene riding the stolen bike.

Police are looking to contact this man in relation to a string of bike thefts

He has been described as a white man of slim build, in his early thirties, with a dark goatee.

If you recognise the man or have any information which could hel the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 47220093960