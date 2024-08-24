Police on the hunt for missing Eastbourne teen with links across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police are on the hunt for an Eastbourne teen with links to communities all over Sussex.

Lilly-Ann, 19, was last seen in Eastbourne but has links across East and West Sussex, including Hastings, Bexhill, Chichester, Newhaven, Haywards Heath and Crawley.

It is not known what she was last wearing but she long dark brown hair at 5'4". Anyone who sees Lilly-Ann is asked to call 101, quoting reference 661 of 20/08.