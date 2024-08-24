Police on the hunt for missing Eastbourne teen with links across Sussex

By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Aug 2024, 12:13 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police are on the hunt for an Eastbourne teen with links to communities all over Sussex.

Lilly-Ann, 19, was last seen in Eastbourne but has links across East and West Sussex, including Hastings, Bexhill, Chichester, Newhaven, Haywards Heath and Crawley.

It is not known what she was last wearing but she long dark brown hair at 5'4". Anyone who sees Lilly-Ann is asked to call 101, quoting reference 661 of 20/08.