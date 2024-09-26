Police on the hunt for missing man, 23, from Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for a man, 23, who went missing from Chichester yesterday (September 25).

William was last seen in the city at about 2.30am yesterday morning. Officers have described him as slim, 5'11", with shoulder-length brown hair and a goatee beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue and white striped top, blue chino trousers, black Nike trainers and a maroon covered rucksack.

He has links to Bracklesham and the Witterings, and officers are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who sees William or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 76 of 25/09.