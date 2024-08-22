Police on the lookout for 17-year-old Jane missing from Hastings - have you seen her?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Jane, 17, who is reported missing from Hastings.

The teen was last seen in town at about 1pm on August 13, according to police. She is believed to have connections to Eastbourne, Newhaven, Crawley, and Burgess Hill.

She is slim, 5 foot 7 inches tall, with dyed blonde hair last seen wearing a white top, shorts and a cream-coloured jacket. Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 1472 of 14/08