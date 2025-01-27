Police on the lookout for this man after assault in Chichester pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for this man following an assault in The Dolphin and Anchor in Chichester.

At 9.15pm on January 18, a man was injured after a glass was smashed over his head, Sussex Police have said. Officers believe the man in this CCTV image might be able to help with their inquiries.

"If you recognise the man in the photo we ask you to contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1188 of 18/1,” a spokesperson said.