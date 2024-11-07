Police on the lookout for wanted man who could be in Chichester

Police officers from Sussex and Hampshire are on the lookout for a wanted man who, it is believed, could be in Chichester.

Lee Anthony Graham, 52, is on the run following a serious assault in Waterlooville. At 4.50 pm on Monday, October 28, police officers received a call from the ambulance service, which was itself responding to reports that a man in his thirties had been stabbed in Partridge Gardens.

The victim suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.

"A 41-year-old woman from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. She has been released on police bail until 4 February while further enquiries are carried out,” a police spokesperson said. “Our investigation team is now trying to locate Lee Anthony Graham in connection to this incident. Officers are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Graham, and would also like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts.”

Have you seen this man?

He is described by officers as white, five foot seven inches tall, with a large build and ginger hair.

Officers believe he has recently been in the areas of Waterlooville, Portsmouth and Chichester and have asked members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

The police spokesperson added: “If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999, quoting 44240469668.”

Members of the public can also report information online, using the Hampshire Police website.