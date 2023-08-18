Police open engagement hub in Eastbourne town centre

Sussex Police has opened the doors to a new engagement hub in Eastbourne town centre.

The initiative, to help provide a reassuring and increased police presence, was launched on Thursday, August 17, at the junction of Terminus Road and Cornfield Road.

The police pod will be used by police community support officers (PCSOs), neighbourhood policing teams, response teams and other partner agencies as a base for engagement with the public and to help deter crime and disorder by being highly visible.

It is also a space for members of the community to access officers and partners for support and advice. Partners include East Sussex County Council, children services, outreach workers and crime prevention staff.

Your Eastbourne BID operations manager Luke Johnson (middle) with police officers by the new engagement hub in the town centre. Picture from Sussex Police

The hub has been funded by Operation Safety, the force’s response to knife crime and serious violence.

The force’s lead for knife crime and serious violence Detective Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “Following the success of the beach hut installed in Brighton in 2019, we are looking forward to bringing a new and improved hub to Eastbourne.

“The safety of our community is of paramount importance to us, and the pod provides a highly visible presence in the busy town centre to deter criminal activity and engage with members of the public.”

District commander for Eastbourne Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “It is important to reiterate that the engagement hub is not replacing police stations, it is enhancing our opportunities to engage with our community.”

The Sussex Police engagement hub being installed in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex Police

Your Eastbourne BID operations manager Luke Johnson added: “Our ambassador teams will be able to use this alongside Sussex Police to improve patrols, be a visible, vocal point for people, and act as a friendly, drop-in point for those visiting Eastbourne.”

The hub, which will be staffed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, is the most environmentally friendly of its type, made from 1,312 recycled plastic bottles and being powered by solar panels.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Residents regularly tell me how much they value access to police support within their communities. We know that visible policing deters crime and having the new Eastbourne hub in place provides the opportunity to build better relationships and strengthen the public’s confidence in their local policing team.”