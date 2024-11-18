Sussex Police said officers ‘conducted Operation Marble’ in Worthing town centre on Saturday night (November 17).

A social media post explained: “The operation includes patrolling and completing designating licensing checks to ensure that venues are under control, helping with vulnerable people who need support and managing large amounts of people.

"Alongside this, officers conduct checks to ensure that drugs are not being used.

"We are there to ensure everybody enjoys their night safety.”

Earlier in the week, Sussex Police said officers are maintaining ‘high visibility patrols’ around the town centre during weekend evenings – ‘engaging with venue staff and members of public’.

The post on Tuesday, November 12 added: “It was great speaking to members of the public who were out enjoying the night-time economy providing support and guidance along with being asked for the odd photo or two.

"Keeping Sussex safe and keeping your nights memorable!”