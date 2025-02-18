Police operation reduces drug-linked offences in Crawley by more than half

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An intense 12-week police operation in Crawley has had a significant impact in reducing serious harm linked to suspected class A drug supply.

Sussex Police said warrants and stop checks have led to 25 men and women being arrested, 11 county lines dismantled and 14 weapons taken out of circulation in the 12 weeks to December 6, 2024.

Crawley was the location for intense proactivity by specialist teams, including detectives, the town’s local neighbourhood team and Centurion, the dedicated Surrey and Sussex team tasked with tackling county lines drugs.

It also included officers from the Metropolitan police who supported the operation including assisting with warrants in Crawley and London.

Neighbourhood policing Inspector Adam McCaig said: “Our action was in response to a number of violent offences taking place in the town suspected to be linked to county lines drug lines.

“Through intense activity we aimed to decrease the amount of serious harm occurring, reduce exploitation and bring offenders to justice.

“We targeted the whole criminal network from the local drug dealer to the top tier of those managing the network supply.

“After gaining intelligence and evidence we carried out warrants at homes in Crawley and London, in each gathering mobile phones, drugs and thousands of pounds in cash.

“To date 16 adults have been charged with offences including conspiracy, concerned in the supply of Class A drugs including cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, and class B cannabis; as well as offences of participating in the activities of an organised crime group, and possession of criminal property.

“The targeted work has had a significant impact in making Crawley safer and has led to drug-linked offences in the town, along with personal robbery offences, reducing by more than half.”