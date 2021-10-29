Police order in place for Newhaven this weekend due to rise in crime

The dispersal order covers Newhaven town centre this weekend (October 30-31) because police say officers have seen a recent rise in reports of violent and disruptive incidents involving groups of young people which is causing ‘tension and distress’ among the local community, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police say officers have increased patrols in targeted areas and are using preventative powers such as the dispersal orders to proactively tackle any issues before they escalate.

The dispersal order will start tonight (Friday, October 29) and last for 48 hours until Sunday evening (October 31).

Newhaven town centre. Picture: Google Street View SUS-190708-150652001

This will allow officers to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour/crime to leave a specified area and not return for that area for up to 48 hours.

Chief inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Lewes, said, “We have seen a rise in reports of crime and anti-social behaviour in Newhaven, particularly involving groups of young people.

“This behaviour is unacceptable. It causes fear and harm to residents and businesses in our area, and it will not be tolerated.

“We are making full use of the policing powers available to us to address the issue. A dispersal order will allow officers on the ground to quickly identify and deal with anyone who plans on causing trouble in our community.

“We are also seeing a rise in reports of crime and disorder associated with the night-time economy and are working closely with our licensed premises to manage this.

“Our officers will be out and about this weekend, engaging with people and identifying and deterring any criminal and anti-social behaviour. We encourage you to speak with them if you have any concerns.”