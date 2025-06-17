Police are patrolling East Sussex woodland in response to 'ongoing reports of nuisance motorbikes and quad bikes'.

A Rother Police spokespersons said: "We are carrying out continued high visibility patrols in Battle Great Woods in response to ongoing reports of nuisance motorbikes and quad bikes.

"This activity poses a risk to public safety and causes damage to the environment.

"We are working closely with Forestry England to tackle the issue and take appropriate enforcement action. Riders found causing alarm, distress, or damage may be subject to Section 59 of the Police Reform Act, which gives us the power to seize offending vehicles."