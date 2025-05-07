Hastings Police says it is targeting a seafront crime hotspot.

Police patrol St Leonards area blighted by 'anti-social behaviour, graffiti, street drinking and criminal activity'
A spokesperson said: "Following reports, we have continued with patrols throughout the weekend in Bottle Alley, to address issues of anti-social behaviour, graffiti, street drinking, and criminal activity.
"We will be present regularly to ensure safety, deter disorder, and respond to community concerns. These patrols aim to create a secure space for residents and visitors."
They added: "Community support matters! If you witness any issues, please report them to the police as they happen via 101 or online at www.sussex.police.uk. Your input helps make Hastings safer for everyone. Let’s work together to keep our community safe."
