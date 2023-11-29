Police patrols conducted in Newhaven due to anti-social driving concerns

Local PCSO’s conducted patrols at West Beach due to reports of anti-social driving in the area.

The actions were taken following a community meeting with Newhaven residents, who raised the issue. PCSO’s acted to address the concerns by conducting patrols in the area.

A Lewes Police spokesperson said: “Officers continued into the weekend [of November 25] conducting high-visibility foot and vehicle patrols in the West Beach area of Newhaven after hearing the community raise concerns about anti-social driving in the area.

“We continue to thank and encourage residents to carry on reporting any incidents to us at the time; all reports help to form patrols and helps build a bigger picture to help ensure issues can be targeted and proactively addressed at the time.