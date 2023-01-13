Officers from the Newhaven Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted “reassurance patrols” around Gibbon Road on Wednesday, January 11.

The officers spoke to locals and went house to house to speak to residents following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Lewes Police stated: “Whilst we cannot be everywhere, we could be anywhere, and continue to encourage local communities to report incidents involving ASB or youth related disorder to us at the time to 101 or by reporting online. In an emergency or crime in action always call 999.”

Sussex Police

Research from the College of Policing states: “Officers patrolling places or passing through an area, regardless of the crime rate in that area, has no effect on crime reduction.”

However, they found that targeted police patrols in areas where crime is concentrated can have an effect on reducing crime, but this effect can also be short-lived.

The research shows that “targeted foot patrol improved public confidence in the police, perceptions of crime and feelings of safety – as well as reducing crime – when implemented alongside community engagement and problem-solving.”

Problem-solving policing refers to efforts to understand the root causes and conditions of crime in order to identify effective solutions.

The College of Policing also finds a public preference for a visible police presence, but such views were largely motivated by a desire to see a reduction in crime levels. In order to reduce crime they find that visible police presence must be targeted and combined with community engagement and problem solving efforts for a more lasting effect.