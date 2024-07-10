Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are continuing to patrol a road where a motorbike owner was 'threatened with screwdrivers and a crowbar'.

Residents were told to expect an ‘increased police presence’ in Goring-by-Sea after an attempted motorbike robbery, involving weapons, last month.

"Officers were called to the incident in Goring Road at around 3.15pm on Friday, June 28, which reportedly involved three suspects threatening the motorbike owner with screwdrivers and a crowbar,” a police spokesperson said.

"Police attended and carried out an extensive search of the area, but were not able to locate the suspects.

The Worthing neighbourhood policing team 'continue to patrol on foot' in Goring Road 'to provide reassurance to the community'. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

“No property was stolen, and no injuries were reported.”

Chief Inspector James Davidson said this incident is ‘understandably concerning for the community’, adding: “I’d like to reassure the public that these types of incidents are rare and an increased police presence should be expected in the area.”

The force has been asked for an update on the investigation after a photo – published on social media by Adur and Worthing Police on Tuesday (July 9) – showed an officer on patrol, walking west along Goring Road.

The post read: “Worthing neighbourhood policing team continue to patrol on foot in Goring Road to provide reassurance to the community.”

After the incident was reported, officers were ‘swiftly on the scene’ and teams were ‘working hard to identify and locate those involved’.

Chief Inspector Davidson said: “The incident took place in full view of members of the public and we are asking any witnesses or anyone with any information or relevant video footage to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 828 of 28/06.