Police patrols focus on Hailsham Common Pond after rise in reports of anti-social behaviour
They announced on Facebook that there had been reports around other ‘known hotspots’ too.
On Wednesday, July 3, Wealden Police said: “PC Saunders spoke to locals around the area to address any concerns, and to offer reassurance through regular police presence.
“The types of anti-social behaviour we’ve received reports of involves illegal fishing, wildlife being destroyed or damaged, and trail bikes causing concern.
“While our regular patrols will continue, we encourage all members of the public to continue reporting anything to us that we need to be aware of. These reports are crucial in helping us reduce crime, especially in a time when our demand sees us in areas all across the district at any given time. Always call 999 in an emergency. For anything less urgent, phone 101 or report to us online. #EB633.”