Police patrols focus on Hailsham Common Pond after rise in reports of anti-social behaviour

Wealden Police have announced they are focusing patrols around Hailsham Common Pond after ‘increased reports and concern around anti-social behaviour’.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

“While our regular patrols will continue, we encourage all members of the public to continue reporting anything to us that we need to be aware of. These reports are crucial in helping us reduce crime, especially in a time when our demand sees us in areas all across the district at any given time. Always call 999 in an emergency. For anything less urgent, phone 101 or report to us online. #EB633.”