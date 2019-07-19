Police patrols in Lewes after report of child being approached by unknown man outside school

Police have conducted patrols in Lewes following a report of a child being approached by an unknown man outside a school

Officers received a report of the child being spoken to outside King’s Academy in Lewes Road, Ringmer, on Thursday, July 11.

A police officer in Lewes this week. Picture: Lewes Police

A spokesman for Lewes Police said: “Following concerns from parents and students about suspect males and cars around Ringmer schools this past week, our patrols around school time continues.

“Parents, if you witness anything further please report it to us, students remember ‘don’t talk to strangers’ and ‘tell a parent or teacher’ if you are approached or spoken to by suspicious males in cars.”

