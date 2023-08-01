Police patrols have been stepped up in Horsham following public concerns over safety.

A new dedicated town policing team has been created – a police sergeant, two police constables and six PCSOs – who will work alongside other police officers patrolling the town.

The move follows calls for action earlier this year after a string of violent gang attacks on people in Horsham town centre.

The gang – wearing balaclavas and said to be armed with knives – were reported carrying out unprovoked attacks leaving some residents saying they were too scared to go out at night.

Sussex Police Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne met with Horsham MP Jeremy Quin, police officers and community leaders on Friday to discuss action on tackling anti social behaviour in Horsham. Photo contributed

A meeting held in Horsham on Friday with Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, Sussex Police officers, Horsham MP Jeremy Quin, local councillors and business leaders heard that progress was now being made.

Mr Quin said: “Earlier in the year we got local publicans together with the police and Horsham District Council on how we can reverse what was a concerning rise of wholly unacceptable behaviour in the town centre.

"Although the problems are not fully resolved good progress has been made: the police presence has been significantly stepped up, intelligence has improved and dispersal orders used.

"Rapid communications between local businesses and the police are being made easier through the introduction of a new purposely designed system and publicans are very pleased with the approach being taken by Horsham’s new Neighbourhood Police team Inspector.”

He said he was delighted that a dedicated Horsham town police team had been created but added: “However there is still a lot of work to do.”

PCC Katy Bourne said: “Residents and business staff should not have to live in fear and should absolutely be able to enjoy their town. I’m delighted to say that Horsham will be the next area where we’re launching ‘Disc’ – an advanced online information-sharing system to help reduce low-level crime and anti-social behaviour."