Police patrols to increase in Wealden district following thefts from vans in Hailsham

Sussex Police have confirmed that patrols are set to increase in the Wealden district following reports of thefts from vans in Hailsham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Wednesday, November 6, a spokesperson for Sussex Police added that the thefts had taken place overnight on November 5 within Hailsham and the surrounding area.

The spokesperson added that the force are investigating ‘all lines of enquiry’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “We’ve received several reports of thefts from vans overnight within the Hailsham and surrounding area and are investigating all lines of enquiry.

Sussex Police have confirmed that patrols are set to increase in the Wealden district following reports of thefts from vans in Hailsham.

“Patrols will be increased throughout the district where officers will be on hand to provide advice and reassurance, with flyers that can be displayed within vehicles to advertise that nothing of value is kept within.

“Our advice at this time is for tools and items of value to be stored away from vehicles, where possible and any CCTV is fully operating to aid investigation.

“We are all too aware of the devastating impact these offences have on people’s livelihoods and are supporting victims and the wider community while our investigations continue. We urge anyone with information, including ring doorbell or CCTV footage, to contact us on 101 quoting Operation Kansas.”