Police patrols to increase in Wealden district following thefts from vans in Hailsham
In a statement on Wednesday, November 6, a spokesperson for Sussex Police added that the thefts had taken place overnight on November 5 within Hailsham and the surrounding area.
The spokesperson added that the force are investigating ‘all lines of enquiry’.
The spokesperson said: “We’ve received several reports of thefts from vans overnight within the Hailsham and surrounding area and are investigating all lines of enquiry.
“Patrols will be increased throughout the district where officers will be on hand to provide advice and reassurance, with flyers that can be displayed within vehicles to advertise that nothing of value is kept within.
“Our advice at this time is for tools and items of value to be stored away from vehicles, where possible and any CCTV is fully operating to aid investigation.
“We are all too aware of the devastating impact these offences have on people’s livelihoods and are supporting victims and the wider community while our investigations continue. We urge anyone with information, including ring doorbell or CCTV footage, to contact us on 101 quoting Operation Kansas.”