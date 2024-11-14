Police pod opens in Horsham as officers continue crime hotspot patrols

By Sarah Page
Published 14th Nov 2024, 16:44 GMT
A new police pod has been set up in Horsham town centre as officers continue to patrol crime hotspot areas.

The pod has been sited in The Forum between TK Maxx and Sainsbury’s and is designed to deter antisocial behaviour.

A Horsham Police spokesperson said: “The police pod will enhance our policing presence. Officers from our Town Team will be at the pod at various times of the day.”

Meawhile patrols are also taking place in other areas “to prevent violent crime and drug use around Horsham,” the spokesperson said. “If you see any officers or PCSOs, feel free to speak with them or voice your concerns, information is always welcome too.”

A police pod has been sited in The Forum in Horsham town centre

Similar police pods have been set up elsewhere in Sussex including in Worthing, Hastings, Eastbourne and Crawley.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said earlier this year that the hubs would support the ongoing work Sussex Police undertake to ‘tackle criminals, protect the vulnerable and keep the streets of Sussex safe.’

