Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new police pod has been set up in Horsham town centre as officers continue to patrol crime hotspot areas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pod has been sited in The Forum between TK Maxx and Sainsbury’s and is designed to deter antisocial behaviour.

A Horsham Police spokesperson said: “The police pod will enhance our policing presence. Officers from our Town Team will be at the pod at various times of the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meawhile patrols are also taking place in other areas “to prevent violent crime and drug use around Horsham,” the spokesperson said. “If you see any officers or PCSOs, feel free to speak with them or voice your concerns, information is always welcome too.”

A police pod has been sited in The Forum in Horsham town centre

Similar police pods have been set up elsewhere in Sussex including in Worthing, Hastings, Eastbourne and Crawley.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said earlier this year that the hubs would support the ongoing work Sussex Police undertake to ‘tackle criminals, protect the vulnerable and keep the streets of Sussex safe.’