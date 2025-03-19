Police presence in Bexhill town centre explained
Rother Police said officers ‘conducted high-visibility patrols’ over the weekend.
"We believe it is vital that those living, working or simply visiting Bexhill feel safe and reassured by our presence,” a police statement, on social media, read.
"Our visibility allows us to address any issues promptly, whilst also giving members of the public an opportunity to speak with us directly about their concerns.
"Officers also patrolled the area in unmarked vehicles. These plain cars help us identify suspected and known offenders more effectively.
"Our officers can monitor specific crime and anti-social behaviour hotspots and respond to incidents more discreetly, enabling us to monitor and address those travelling to the area to commit criminal acts or cause anti-social behaviour.”
The police said they will ‘continue to urge the public to contact us immediately’ if they encounter any issues in the area. For non-emergencies, call 101. In an emergency or crime is in progress, always call 999.