Sussex Police said two men have been arrested after a report of an assault in Newhaven.

Police said they were called to Southdown Close at around 9pm on Saturday, September 28, to reports of a man and a woman having been assaulted inside a property.

Police said officers attended and the pair said they had been assaulted by two men who had left the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "The male victim was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Following further enquiries, a 51-year-old man from Newhaven and a 42-year-old man from Seaford were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. Both remain in custody at this time.

“Anyone with information that could support the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1133 of 28/09.”