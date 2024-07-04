Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in Yapton.

Police said officers were called to Bilsham Road at around 5.10pm on Monday, June 24, to ‘a report of a man harassing a woman then proceeding to attempt to run over a group of men’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that following the incident, the suspect left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in Yapton