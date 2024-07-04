Police receive report of man who attempted to run people over in West Sussex village: appeal for information

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Jul 2024, 17:15 BST
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in Yapton.

Police said officers were called to Bilsham Road at around 5.10pm on Monday, June 24, to ‘a report of a man harassing a woman then proceeding to attempt to run over a group of men’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that following the incident, the suspect left the scene.

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following an altercation in Yapton

“A 20-year-old man from Southampton was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been discharged. An investigation is underway to locate the suspect. Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1036 of 24/06.”