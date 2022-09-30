Police receive two reports of drinks being spiked in Eastbourne

Due to the reports, officers have decided to issue advice to Eastbourne residents to keep them safe.

Police said signs a person’s drink has been spiked is if they have a loss of balance, are feeling sleepy, have visual problems, are becoming confused, if they are unconscious and if they are nauseous or start vomiting.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Drink spiking is a serious crime and could impact anyone.

Sussex Police.

“If your drink is spiked on a night out it can leave you extremely vulnerable.”

If you suspect your friend’s drink has been spiked, officers urge residents to tell a member of staff or security at the venue they are at, to stay with them and not leave them alone, to not let them to drink any more alcohol and to call an ambulance if their condition gets worse or if they are concerned for their health.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Our officers are around to keep you safe and bar staff are trained to spot the signs of, and [to] help with, potential spiking incidents. There are also steps you can take to reduce the risk of your drink being spiked: Do not leave drinks unattended, do not accept drinks from strangers, stay with your friends and look after one another. Remember, you can report a crime online or via 101 – however if it is an emergency dial 999 immediately.”

