Police record more than 20 illegally parked vehicles during patrols in Hastings

The police recorded more than 20 illegally parked vehicles during patrols in Hastings.

As part of their evening weekend patrols, neighbourhood policing officers conduct ‘high visibility foot patrols’ in Hastings Town Centre.

“Op Marble is an operation designed to police the night time economy in the town centre and to ensure everyone has a safe night out, but we are also there to disrupt anti-social behaviour,” a police spokesperson explained.

"During patrols last weekend, we recorded 21 motor vehicles illegally parked in Cambridge Road, Robertson Street and Wellington Place.”

To ‘avoid enforcement of the contravention’, do not park in the zones highlighted on the map. Photo: Hastings Police

People have been reminded to take note of the following legislation and restrictions:

Parking restrictions contrary to local traffic order and sections 1 and 5 of the Road Traffic Act 1984 and schedule 2 of the Road Traffic act 1988. This offence carries a fine of £50 and no penalty points.

The police added: “There is clear signage in Hastings town centre which stipulates specific conditions of entry for the restricted pedestrian zones at any time.”

To ‘avoid enforcement of the contravention’, do not park in the zones highlighted on the map pictured above.

The sign pictured below indicates a pedestrian zone, where no vehicles are allowed. The exceptions are that loading is allowed Monday to Saturday, from midnight to 11am and from 4pm to midnight. Loading is allowed at any time on Sunday. No waiting (or parking) is permitted at any time. Photo: Hastings Police

