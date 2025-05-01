Police record vehicle driving at 56mph in 30mph zone as part of operation in West Sussex village
Mid Sussex Police said a vehicle was recorded driving at 56mph in 30mph zone on Wednesday, April 30.
Police announced on Facebook that the Community Speedwatch team had been in Sayers Common as part of Operation Downsway.
Mid Sussex Police said: “As always, communities are continually encouraged to report road or driving related offences to us either online or by calling 101.
“In addition to being able to take action as a result of your reports, all reports help to provide Sussex Police with offence data and mapping which aids in directing our Operation Downsway activities in areas which have seen an increase in offences and collisions.
“In an emergency or serious collision always call 999.”