Police recover 'potentially stolen' quad bike in Eastbourne

A ‘potentially stolen’ quad bike has been recovered by Sussex Police.

It was found abandoned in the Compton Place Road/Gildredge Park area, said police.

A spokesperson added: “Officers have conducted owner checks, and spoken with residents in the area, sadly we are unable to locate an owner.

“If this quad belongs to you, or you have information of it’s ownership, please contact us online or by calling 101 quoting ref 540 of 36/06.

“Please be able to provide details of the vehicle in question and any relevant ownership documentation.”