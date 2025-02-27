Police refer 15 year-old to youth offending team after homes and vehicles damaged in Eastbourne
Police issued the appeal after ‘a number of vehicles and properties’ were damaged overnight in Hampden Park on February 23.
A spokesperson for the police said at the time: “Police in Eastbourne have received a small number of reports of damage caused to vehicles and properties in the area of Hampden Park overnight on February 23.
"Areas affected include Wilton Avenue, Attfield Walk, Percival Road, with one report of a damaged house window.
"Whilst Police conduct enquiries and additional patrols, we are asking anyone else who may have been a victim, or has information in relation to these offences to report online, quoting reference 47250034773.”