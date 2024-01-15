Police release image of man wanted in connection with East Grinstead indecent exposure
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a report of indecent exposure in East Grinstead.
Sussex Police said the incident is believed to have taken place around 10pm on January 2 near Moat Road.
A police spokesperson said: “If you recognise the man, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 205 of 03/01.”