Police release image of man wanted in connection with East Grinstead indecent exposure

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a report of indecent exposure in East Grinstead.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 15th Jan 2024, 17:20 GMT
Sussex Police said the incident is believed to have taken place around 10pm on January 2 near Moat Road.

A police spokesperson said: “If you recognise the man, or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 205 of 03/01.”