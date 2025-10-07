Police ‘relocate plants' in Eastbourne following report from local teenagers
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following a call on Monday, October 6, from three vigilant teenagers who spotted something unusual among the flowerbeds along King Edward’s Parade, officers attended, confirmed their suspicions, and relocated the plants to a more appropriate setting.
“While we appreciate the enthusiasm for gardening, public spaces aren’t really the right place; we’re pleased to report the gardens have now returned to their usual, law-abiding blooms.
“If you’d like to discuss more appropriate growing options, or chat about fertilizer preferences, we’re only too happy to chat and nip things in the bud.
“Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to Police at the time online or by calling 101.
“In an emergency always call 999.”