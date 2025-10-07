Police ‘relocate plants' in Eastbourne following report from local teenagers

Police in Eastbourne have relocated a group of plants found in a flowerbed following a report from local teenagers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following a call on Monday, October 6, from three vigilant teenagers who spotted something unusual among the flowerbeds along King Edward’s Parade, officers attended, confirmed their suspicions, and relocated the plants to a more appropriate setting.

“While we appreciate the enthusiasm for gardening, public spaces aren’t really the right place; we’re pleased to report the gardens have now returned to their usual, law-abiding blooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’d like to discuss more appropriate growing options, or chat about fertilizer preferences, we’re only too happy to chat and nip things in the bud.

“Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to Police at the time online or by calling 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.”