Police renew appeal after girl, 15, 'threatened with knife' in Eastbourne attempted robbery

Sussex Police have renewed their appeal after the force said that a girl was threatened with a knife by a man in Eastbourne, who demanded she hand over her possessions.

The 15-year-old was walking along Seaside Road in July, when the attempted robbery happened.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was walking along Seaside Road near the junction with Southbourne Road around 9pm on Thursday, July 18 when she was approached by a man in possession of a knife who demanded she hand over her possessions.

“A member of the public intervened and the suspect fled empty-handed. The victim was shaken but fortunately not harmed.

“Investigating officers would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he has information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries.

“Anybody who recognises him, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the area, is asked to get in touch.

“Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1411 of 18/07.”