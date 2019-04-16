Police renew appeal for Peacehaven man wanted in connection with 'serious sexual offence'

Sussex Police is offering a £500 reward for information which leads to the arrest of Peacehaven man Tre John Bunby.

He is wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence, police said.

Sussex Police said: "The 26-year-old has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order in Brighton on January 24. He was bailed to attend court on March 13 with conditions not to contact the complainant, however he has since breached these conditions and failed to attend court.

"He is also sought in connection with a serious sexual offence in Hailsham in October 2018.

"Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to his arrest."

Bunby, a barber, of Hoddern Avenue, Peacehaven, is believed to frequent the Brighton, Seaford, Peacehaven and Eastbourne areas.

Detective Sergeant Jane Donnelly said: “Bunby is wanted in connection with a number of very serious offences and we are not treating this lightly. We are seeking the support of the public to locate him urgently and bring him to justice.”

If you see him or know where he is, report it to police online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting reference 47190013228.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.