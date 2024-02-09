Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four men were arrested and have since been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.

Shortly after 6pm on Saturday, January 27, officers became aware of a vehicle of interest travelling southbound on the A23 near Pyecombe.

Police said the blue Ford Focus failed to stop when required by police, and it was pursued onto the A27 eastbound, where it was involved in a minor collision near Ashcombe Roundabout, between Falmer and Lewes.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The occupants ran from the car but were quickly detained by officers on foot, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, or captured anything on dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone, to come forward. This could include footage of the vehicle travelling at any point on the A23 or A27, prior to the collision. You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 963 of 27/01.”

Police said a 30-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by police and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been bailed until April 28, pending further enquiries.

A 21-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by police and possession of a firearm without a certificate. He has been bailed until April 20, pending further enquiries, police added.

Sussex Police said a 21-year-old man from Battle was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and failing to stop when required by police. He has been bailed until April 20, pending further enquiries.