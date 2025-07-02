Police renew appeal to find man ‘believed to be in the Rustington area’ wanted on recall to prison
Police are seeking to locate 37-year-old Alexander Mitchell, who also has links to Devon and Dorset.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are renewing our appeal to find Alexander Mitchell.
“The 37-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.
“He is believed to be in the Rustington area, but also has links to Dorset and Devon.
“Alexander is 5’7”, of athletic build, with very short ginger hair and blue eyes.
“Anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact us.
“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 101 and quote serial 720 of 29/10/2024.”
