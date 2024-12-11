Sussex Police have renewed their appeal to find a missing 30-year-old from Burgess Hill.

Sylvester, 30, has been reported missing and police say that he has links to the Hampshire area, and throughout Burgess Hill.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are renewing our appeal to find Sylvester who is missing from Burgess Hill.

“The 30-year-old and has long blond hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, multi-green tone knee length shorts, black walking boots and a black backpack.

“Anyone who sees Sylvester or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 quoting reference 52 of 09/12.”