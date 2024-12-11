Police renew appeal to find missing 30-year-old from Burgess Hill – Dial 999 if you see him

By Matt Pole
Published 11th Dec 2024, 08:39 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 13:00 BST
Sussex Police have renewed their appeal to find a missing 30-year-old from Burgess Hill.

Sylvester, 30, has been reported missing and police say that he has links to the Hampshire area, and throughout Burgess Hill.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are renewing our appeal to find Sylvester who is missing from Burgess Hill.

“The 30-year-old and has long blond hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, multi-green tone knee length shorts, black walking boots and a black backpack.

“He has links to the Hampshire area, and throughout Burgess Hill.

“Anyone who sees Sylvester or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 quoting reference 52 of 09/12.”

