Police renew appeal to trace witnesses after girl approached in Burgess Hill

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 18:01 BST
Sussex World Morning Update Friday 24 October, 2025
Police have renewed their appeal for information after a girl was approached and threatened by a man not known to her in Burgess Hill.

Sussex Police said that the incident happened in an alley along the southern stretch of Maple Drive, near the junction with Packham Way, at about 8am on 16 October.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The teenage girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She was approached by a man not known to her and threatened before she ran away.

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a girl was approached and threatened by a man not known to her in Burgess Hill.placeholder image
Police have renewed their appeal for information after a girl was approached and threatened by a man not known to her in Burgess Hill.

“The suspect is described as being white, in his mid-20s, with blue eyes, stubble, and a leather jacket worn over a white hooded top, and blue jeans.

“Officers are continuing to investigate, and are keen to trace specific witnesses including the driver of an orange car, a man who was out running, and a man seen delivering leaflets to front doors, who were in the area at the time.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Williams said: “We understand the concern this incident has caused and we are taking it very seriously.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We continue to urge anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward if they have not already done so.

“We are also keen to hear from those three individuals who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed what happened.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 343 of 16/10.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice