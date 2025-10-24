Police renew appeal to trace witnesses after girl approached in Burgess Hill

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a girl was approached and threatened by a man not known to her in Burgess Hill.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said that the incident happened in an alley along the southern stretch of Maple Drive, near the junction with Packham Way, at about 8am on 16 October.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The teenage girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was approached by a man not known to her and threatened before she ran away.

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a girl was approached and threatened by a man not known to her in Burgess Hill.

“The suspect is described as being white, in his mid-20s, with blue eyes, stubble, and a leather jacket worn over a white hooded top, and blue jeans.

“Officers are continuing to investigate, and are keen to trace specific witnesses including the driver of an orange car, a man who was out running, and a man seen delivering leaflets to front doors, who were in the area at the time.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Williams said: “We understand the concern this incident has caused and we are taking it very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to urge anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward if they have not already done so.

“We are also keen to hear from those three individuals who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed what happened.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 343 of 16/10.”