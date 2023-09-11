Police renew search for man in connection with £100,000 frauds – he could be in East Sussex

Police have renewed the search for a man with links to East Sussex who is wanted for questioning in connection with nine frauds totalling more than £100,000.

James Trodd, who is also known as James Harland and Martin Ashbrook, is 27-years-old and has no fixed address, according to Sussex Police.

He has been wanted for around six months in connection with over £100,000 of frauds.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police added: “He has links to East Sussex but may be in other places across the south east of England.