Police respond to reports of anti-social driving in Beachy Head area
Officers have also spent time speaking to drivers, and members of the public visiting the area about ‘The Fatal Five’ driving offences – ‘as well as offering advice to all road users on helping to keep the roads safe’.
“Following recent reports of anti-social driving along the Beachy Head area, officers have been conducting high visibility patrols this week to not only act as a deterrent, but to look to identify those causing anti-social behaviour in the area,” a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said.
"The Fatal Five are behaviours which are considered to be the main contributors to serious crashes and deaths on the road. They are drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving, careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
“Serious road traffic collisions often occur due to drivers who are distracted, dangerous and inconsiderate on our roads; sadly a number of people were killed, with many more people also seriously injured on the roads of Sussex last year.”
The police reminded people to ‘please take care on the roads’, and ‘report any driving or road related offences’ online or by calling 101.
In an emergency, always call 999.