A man was reportedly wielding a knife in Heene Road in the town at about 12.45pm yesterday (Thursday, July 6), police have said.
A search of the area was unfruitful and now police are appealing for witnesses to comeforward.
In a statement today, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man in possession of a knife in Heene Road, Worthing, about 12.45pm on Thursday.
“Officers swiftly responded to the scene and carried out an extensive search of the area, but there was no trace of any suspects.
“Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 723 of 06/07.”