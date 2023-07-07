Reports of a man wielding a knife in Worthing yesterday saw police officers scramble to the scene.

A man was reportedly wielding a knife in Heene Road in the town at about 12.45pm yesterday (Thursday, July 6), police have said.

A search of the area was unfruitful and now police are appealing for witnesses to comeforward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement today, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man in possession of a knife in Heene Road, Worthing, about 12.45pm on Thursday.

Sussex Police car stock image. Sussex World

“Officers swiftly responded to the scene and carried out an extensive search of the area, but there was no trace of any suspects.