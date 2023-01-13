Police spotted two men carrying the stolen items while on patrol in Broadfield yesterday [January 12] evening.
The assailants fled the scene, leaving the equipment and ‘paper evidence’ of where the items had been taken from.
The stolen goods were returned to the rightful owner – along with a bicycle which was left on a pathway – who was not aware that the items had been removed from their shed.
“Please ensure that all outer buildings are locked and any valuable items are secured.
"See our web link here https://orlo.uk/viBOC for further crime prevention advice."