Sussex Police have returned a bicycle and a ‘large quantity’ of fishing equipment to a Crawley resident after two ‘suspicious’ men stole the items from their garden shed.

Police spotted two men carrying the stolen items while on patrol in Broadfield yesterday [January 12] evening.

The assailants fled the scene, leaving the equipment and ‘paper evidence’ of where the items had been taken from.

The stolen goods were returned to the rightful owner – along with a bicycle which was left on a pathway – who was not aware that the items had been removed from their shed.

Posting on Facebook, a Crawley Police spokesperson said: “Whilst officers #PCSOLydon and #PCSOUrbanczyk were on patrol in Broadfield, Crawley yesterday evening they spotted two males carrying a large quantity of fishing equipment and acting suspicious.

“Once spotted the two male suspects ran off leaving the equipment and paper evidence of where the items had been stolen from.

“Officers returned the items back to the rightful owners who were delighted to have them returned and were not aware that the items had been stolen from their garden shed.

“A bicycle dumped near by on a pathway was also retrieved which had been stolen from the same address.

“Please ensure that all outer buildings are locked and any valuable items are secured.