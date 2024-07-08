Police reveal 2 staff members injured in assault at college in East Sussex - Teenage boy released under investigation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at Bexhill College, in Penland Road, Sussex Police said.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended Bexhill College in Penland Road after a report of assaults on two staff members on Monday, July 8.
“A boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody. He has since been released under investigation. A 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were both assaulted and received first aid medical treatment. Their injuries were minor.
“Officers remained at the scene and are working in partnership with the college to engage with the young people impacted.
“This was an isolated incident that did not pose a threat to the wider community.”
A Bexhill College spokesperson said: “The incident was quickly isolated and contained by staff on site. Police were called and dealt with the incident in a calm and professional manner. There was no threat to the wider college community.”