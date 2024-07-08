Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy has been released under investigation by police after two members of staff were injured after being assaulted at a college in East Sussex on Monday (July 8), police said.

The incident happened at Bexhill College, in Penland Road, Sussex Police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended Bexhill College in Penland Road after a report of assaults on two staff members on Monday, July 8.

“A boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into custody. He has since been released under investigation. A 51-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were both assaulted and received first aid medical treatment. Their injuries were minor.

“Officers remained at the scene and are working in partnership with the college to engage with the young people impacted.

“This was an isolated incident that did not pose a threat to the wider community.”